Detectives in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section are looking for a robber who came in shooting during a holdup earlier this month.Cameras show the masked man immediately fire a shot at the floor of the Shop Express Food Market on Old York Road back on Feb. 1.He then pointed the gun at a 20-year-old worker, demanding cash from the register.Police say the robber also stole $70 from a customer in the store at the time of the incident. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.If you have any information on the holdup, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.