Man shot, killed inside food court at Philadelphia Mills Mall; suspect wanted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10457347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over deadly shooting at Philadelphia Mills Mall on March 29, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Mills Mall remains closed after a shooting left a man dead on Monday evening.It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle near the mall's orange entrance.Police say it all began with a fistfight between a large group of people."At some point or another, an individual pulled out a weapon, fired at least five rounds into our decedent," said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.Yaimmie Letona was sitting three tables away with her family when the gunfire broke out."We went to the bathroom and when we came back (the shooting happened). My mom and me started like running. Everybody started running, so I didn't know what to do. I was going crazy. Being pregnant, my pressure went down, up," said Yaimmie Letona of Trenton, New Jersey.Police say the 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Action News has learned that the shooting victim is the adopted stepson of a Philadelphia District Attorney's Office detective.In the wake of mass shootings across the country, the shooting proved to be a terrifying experience for shoppers who left their shopping carts behind and ran."They just told us to start running, get out of the mall because somebody is shooting. So we started running, left carts and everything and took out the door, "said Marcella Walls of Mickleton, New Jersey.The mall was put on lockdown as officers searched for the gunman."Workers inside the mall, the mall is very large, locked themselves down inside so we had our K-9 and SWAT team go through the entire mall one business at a time to make sure that the shooter was not on location," said Gripp.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.