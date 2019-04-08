Suspect wanted for sucker punching man unconscious in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of knocking a man unconscious in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.

It happened on March 31 right after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Frankford and Girard Avenues.

Police say the victim got in an argument with three other men. During the dispute, one of them punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

The 24-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, a concussion and a head laceration.

If you know anything about the incident, call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeassault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News