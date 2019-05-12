Suspect wanted in Pleasantville bank robbery

Police in South Jersey are searching for a bank robber who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It happened on Saturday at a PNC Bank located at 935 West Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s to 30s walked in the bank and presented a note demanding money. The note stated he was armed, though no weapon was observed.

The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and then the suspect fled the bank in a white Chevy Camaro.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or possibly Asian man standing 5-feet 6-inches tall, wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball hat with a white Punisher logo.

The suspect was last observed traveling east on the Black Horse Pike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 641-6100.
