Suspect wanted in Pleasantville bank robbery

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are searching for a bank robber who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.It happened on Saturday at a PNC Bank located at 935 West Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.Police say a man believed to be in his 20s to 30s walked in the bank and presented a note demanding money. The note stated he was armed, though no weapon was observed.The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and then the suspect fled the bank in a white Chevy Camaro.The suspect is described as a Hispanic or possibly Asian man standing 5-feet 6-inches tall, wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball hat with a white Punisher logo.The suspect was last observed traveling east on the Black Horse Pike.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 641-6100.