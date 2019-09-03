Suspected vandal caught on camera throwing rocks at West Oak Lane mosque

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials at a mosque in the West Oak section of Philadelphia have released surveillance video of someone throwing two rocks through their front door on Monday night.The video shows a man walk up to the Masjidullah mosque, located in the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike, and throw two stones.One of the rocks shattered part of the front door.The head of security for the Islamic center says he got a call about the crime just before 11 p.m."We always got to think the worst because there's a lot of hate crimes that go on, so hopefully that wasn't it," said Baahir Yusef Muwakkil. "It is just probably random, or probably just someone being malicious."Anyone with information on the vandalism or the suspect is asked to call Philadelphia police.