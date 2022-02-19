arrest

Officials: 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting in NJ shopping center parking lot

Knowah Crowderparham, 21, and Alexa Hess, 19, have both been charged in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Adam Janson.
WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County officials have announced arrests in the fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in a Willingboro shopping center parking lot.

Knowah Crowderparham, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and other related charges.

The incident happened Friday, February 11, just before 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of John F Kennedy Way.

Officials say 19-year-old Adam Janson was found dead in the Kennedy Shopping Center parking lot in front of a pizza shop.

The investigation revealed that Janson, who had known Crowderparham, got into a vehicle with him and 19-year-old Alexa Hess of Burlington City.

Authorities say after an argument occurred, Crowderparham shot Janson as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

Following the shooting, police say Crowderparham and Hess drove to a nearby residence to clean the vehicle.

Crowderparham was taken into custody at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly Wednesday on third-degree charges.

Officials say additional charges were filed Saturday.

Hess was also charged with endangering an injured victim, conspiracy, and other related charges.

She was taken into custody on February 13 at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

Both suspects remain in custody pending a detention hearing in court.

