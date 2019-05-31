Suspects on the loose after shootout on Logan street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say several homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire during a shooting in the streets of Logan.It happened Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Albanus Street.Investigators say a man began firing shots at people on the other side of the street.Two men who were being shot at then pulled out handguns and began to fire back.Police were not able to locate any of the suspects while checking nearby hospitals for gunshot victims.If you recognize any of the people involved in the shooting, please call police.