Suspects on the loose after shootout on Logan street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say several homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire during a shooting in the streets of Logan.

It happened Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Albanus Street.

Investigators say a man began firing shots at people on the other side of the street.

Two men who were being shot at then pulled out handguns and began to fire back.

Police were not able to locate any of the suspects while checking nearby hospitals for gunshot victims.

If you recognize any of the people involved in the shooting, please call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshootoutshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
Suspect dumped Maleah Davis' body in Arkansas, Quanell X claims
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
Dorney Park removes personalized bullet keychains after backlash
New Jersey suing family over toll of prescription opioids
Show More
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
School bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving
AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny
CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks to educate
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
More TOP STORIES News