Suspects sought after shots fired at 3 plainclothes Philadelphia police officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for at least two gunmen who fired shots at three plainclothes officers in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of Sharpnack Street.

Officials say the officers were traveling in an unmarked police vehicle when an unknown man on a bicycle was riding by their driver's side window.

One of the officers rolled down his window to ask if the male was okay.

Officials say the man then produced a gun and began firing shots at the officers.

The officers pulled off east on Sharpnack Street past the intersection of 7700 Fayette Street where the vehicle went up on the sidewalk and hit a fence.

Their vehicle was struck several times by the gunfire. The officers then got out of their vehicle and returned fire.

A second male shooter began firing towards the officers from further down Sharpnack Street, placing the officers in a crossfire.

The male driving officer was struck in his back by a bullet that penetrated their vehicle and the driver's seat.

The bullet was stopped by the officer's vest. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment listed in stable condition.

One female officer, who was seated as the rear seat passenger, sustained cuts to her left leg. She was also transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment listed in stable condition.

The male front seat passenger was not injured in the incident. Both shooters fled in unknown directions, officials say.

No word yet on any arrest made at this time.
