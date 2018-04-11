Suspects sought for restaurant robbery in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for two men, who were captured on surveillance video robbing a South Philadelphia restaurant.

Investigators say the suspects parked in a gas station across the street from the Talk of The Town Restaurant on Broad Street.

Police say one man went in and took the cash register then fled the restaurant.

A few days later, an employee of the restaurant spotted the truck parked along a nearby street and took pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

