PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for two men, who were captured on surveillance video robbing a South Philadelphia restaurant.
Investigators say the suspects parked in a gas station across the street from the Talk of The Town Restaurant on Broad Street.
Police say one man went in and took the cash register then fled the restaurant.
A few days later, an employee of the restaurant spotted the truck parked along a nearby street and took pictures.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
