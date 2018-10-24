SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE

Suspicious package found outside of State Representative Tom Murt's Hatboro Office

Suspicious package found outside of State Rep. Tom Murt's office: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., October 24, 2018.

HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police and fire crews are investigating an unattended package found outside of State Representative Thomas Murt's office in Hatboro Wednesday night.

This discovery comes on the heels of several suspicious devices being sent to multiple Democratic politicos and CNN's NY headquarters Wednesday.

State Representative Tom Murt is a member of the Republican Party.

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad is currently on the scene.

A portion of York Road is closed off while officials investigate the situation.

***This story is developing. Check Back with 6abc.com for updates.***

