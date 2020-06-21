SUV crashes at high-rate of speed into wall in front of Society Hill building then bursts into flames, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said at least six men were crammed into an SUV that was speeding in Society Hill early Sunday when the driver lost control and crashed.The SUV hit a streetlight, knocked down several parking signs and a tree before finally coming to a rest against a wall in front of the Society Hill Synagogue on the 400 block of Spruce Street. The engine compartment then burst into flames.Police arrived and discovered two gas cans in the vehicle. Investigators said they are trying to figure out why the men had the gas cans.The fire marshal's office was called to the scene to investigate.