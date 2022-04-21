SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police need help identifying four suspects who attempted to rob a Southwest Philadelphia gas station.
It happened at the Gas and Go on the 2200 block of Island Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on April 14.
The thieves tried breaking into two video game machines and an ATM.
One suspect was armed with a handgun
They could not get the machines open, so they attempted to put one in their blue Hyundai Elantra, but didn't fit.
The suspects fled without getting anything.
Failed robbery attempt at Southwest Philadelphia gas station caught on video
