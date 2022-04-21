caught on video

Failed robbery attempt at Southwest Philadelphia gas station caught on video

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police need help identifying four suspects who attempted to rob a Southwest Philadelphia gas station.

It happened at the Gas and Go on the 2200 block of Island Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on April 14.

The thieves tried breaking into two video game machines and an ATM.

One suspect was armed with a handgun

They could not get the machines open, so they attempted to put one in their blue Hyundai Elantra, but didn't fit.

The suspects fled without getting anything.
