Failed robbery attempt at Southwest Philadelphia gas station caught on video

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police need help identifying four suspects who attempted to rob a Southwest Philadelphia gas station.It happened at the Gas and Go on the 2200 block of Island Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on April 14.The thieves tried breaking into two video game machines and an ATM.One suspect was armed with a handgunThey could not get the machines open, so they attempted to put one in their blue Hyundai Elantra, but didn't fit.The suspects fled without getting anything.