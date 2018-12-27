SWAT negotiator ends Chester Co. standoff by singing a Christmas carol

EAST VINCENT TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A police standoff in Chester County ended on Wednesday after a SWAT sang a Christmas carol.

A man barricaded himself inside a home on the 300 block of Aftons Circle in East Vincent Township Tuesday night.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says, a SWAT negotiator finally talked the man into surrendering nine hours later by singing a Christmas carol for him.

In a nod to that, the district attorney bought Christmas cookies for SWAT team members.

The DA is expected to release more news on Thursday on criminal charges related to the incident.

