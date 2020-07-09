Two-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Swedesboro, New Jersey

SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person has died following a crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Heron Drive in Swedesboro.

Authorities tell Action News that one person was killed in a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

There was no immediate word on other injuries.

The Logan Township Police Department is working to determine the cause of the crash.
