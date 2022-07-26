What are 'swing voters' thinking ahead of the fall midterms?

Inside Story host Brian Taff discusses a recent survey of swing voters, discussing hot button items such as inflation, gun violence, and Jan. 6.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, Host Brian Taff interviews Rich Thau about his recent survey of local swing voters and their thoughts on this fall's midterm elections.

Thau interviewed several undecided voters -- Republicans, Democrats and Independents -- to gauge what issues motivate them, which direction they are leaning, and what will bring them to the polls.

Thau also provides an update on hot voting topics such as gas prices and inflation, gun violence, the January 6th attack on the Capitol and abortion rights.

Thau is the President of Engagious, a business and issue advocacy messaging company as well as the head of 'The Swing Voter Project', where he interviews several undecided voters.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).