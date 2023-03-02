SZA Philly concert postponed, rescheduled date TBA: Wells Fargo Center

The news to brighten your day!

PHILADELPHIA -- The SZA concert scheduled for Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed.

"The SZA performance scheduled for today at Wells Fargo Center is postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored," the official Wells Fargo Center Twitter social media accounts posted on Thursday morning.

The Wells Fargo Center did not provide a reason for the postponement.

Action News contacted Comcast Spectator, the owner of the Wells Fargo Center. The company said they shared all the information they have at the moment.

Action News has also reached out to RCA Records and concert producer Live Nation for more information.

The Grammy winner's stop in South Philadelphia was part of her 17-city S.O.S. North American Tour.

The tour marks the first time SZA is playing venues of this size.

When SZA does perform in Philly, she will not be too far from where she grew up.

Though she was born in St. Louis, SZA was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey.

SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

The tour also features Grammy-nominated best new artist Omar Apollo.

There is no word on when the rescheduled concert will take place.