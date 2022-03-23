Pilot program aims to turn old sauce packets into new recycled products

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may sound strange when you think about it, but those old take-out sauce packets can be put to good use.
TerraCycle is partnering with Taco Bell and the Mercer County community to divert used hot sauce packets away from landfills.
TerraCycle says the old plastic will be melted and turned into something new-- like a park bench.
"This recycling initiative empowers local Taco Bell locations and community spaces to promote sustainable initiatives in their own towns while encouraging residents to take an active role in helping to preserve the environment," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "Our aim is to provide an opportunity for entire communities throughout New Jersey to collect waste and be part of the solution to keep these packets out of landfills and the environment."
And the packets don't just have to be from Taco Bell.
The program kicks off on Earth Day, April 22.
Consumers are encouraged to bring all brands and types of empty, used sauce packets to participating drop-off sites for recycling. Click here for a full list of participating locations.
