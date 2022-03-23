recycling

Pilot program aims to turn old sauce packets into new recycled products

TerraCycle says the old plastic will be melted and turned into something new-- like a park bench.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pilot program aims to turn old sauce packets into recycled products

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may sound strange when you think about it, but those old take-out sauce packets can be put to good use.

TerraCycle is partnering with Taco Bell and the Mercer County community to divert used hot sauce packets away from landfills.

TerraCycle says the old plastic will be melted and turned into something new-- like a park bench.

"This recycling initiative empowers local Taco Bell locations and community spaces to promote sustainable initiatives in their own towns while encouraging residents to take an active role in helping to preserve the environment," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "Our aim is to provide an opportunity for entire communities throughout New Jersey to collect waste and be part of the solution to keep these packets out of landfills and the environment."

And the packets don't just have to be from Taco Bell.

The program kicks off on Earth Day, April 22.

Consumers are encouraged to bring all brands and types of empty, used sauce packets to participating drop-off sites for recycling. Click here for a full list of participating locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercer countyrecyclingearth dayfoodcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECYCLING
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
'Eco-artist' with autism raises over $250k for special needs causes
This Design House Is Taking Upcycling to the Next Level!
How to safely dispose of your old, unwanted electronics
TOP STORIES
Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
How one man's food, clothing pantry aims to address poverty in NJ
Teen walking to school sexually assaulted, arrest made: Police
Philly's Shafuso Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Fairmount Park
Activists, Black female attorneys helped change the face of SCOTUS
Show More
AccuWeather: Wave of Rain; Weekend Winter Chill
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Father in custody, charged in death of 4-month-old
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
More TOP STORIES News