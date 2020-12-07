Vigil held for 14-year-old gunned down in Olney

child shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember a teenager who was gunned down this week in Philadelphia.

Mourners gathered near the very spot where 14-year-old Tahmair Timms was shot dead on December 3 in the city's Oley section.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and once in the back on the 5900 block of Mascher Street. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities said they did not know if he was the intended target.

"We know that he didn't live in that specific area. He lived about two miles away in the Northeast part of Philadelphia. We don't know at this time what he was doing in that area," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Timm's brother, Nahjair Corey, tells Action News the teen was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I see this every day and it never really clicked until it happened to me, so I cried all night and haven't been asleep really yet," said Corey.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
