Soon-to-be-father killed in Philadelphia shooting; mother pleads for help finding killer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man just about to celebrate the birth of his daughter was gunned down in April by two masked men.

The victim's mother is asking for your help in finding his killer.

Folayan Hightower says her son, Tahmir Hightower, was about to become a father before his life was cut short.

"This was very unfair to my son, his family. He will not be able to see his baby that was just born," said Folayan.

On Wednesday, April 19, the 19-year-old was hanging out in his old neighborhood along the 4900 block of Olive Street in West Philadelphia.

"Where he was killed at, we used to live right around the corner from there for years," said Folayan.

At 10:40 p.m. police were called to the area for a shooting.

"You could see Tahmir just coming around the corner and then you see the two guys come like ambush him from the back and shoot him," recalled Folayan.

She is referring to surveillance video of the shooting that has yet to be released publicly. The two suspects were both wearing masks, but no other description has been released.

Hightower died at the hospital.

"Every day I wake up and I come to the reality that I can't see my son again," said Folayan.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I want to be able to look these persons or person in their face and just you know ask them why?"said Folayan.