Pets & Animals

Specially trained service dogs help heal veterans suffering from PTSD, other disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anyone with a pet knows there's just something about their healing touch.

And that's why Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor brings specially trained dogs to help veterans heal.

The organization brings service canines to visit veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and physical disabilities.

Jason Harrar brought Markley to the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in University City on Tuesday.

He says he learned firsthand the power of this therapy.

"He can be like, okay let's play! And it will take me right out of the funk or the anxiety - he will always draw my attention to him when he knows I'm getting anxious. So I haven't had an anxiety attack in over two years," said Harrar.

This visit was part of the VA's National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsveteransmilitaryptsdfeel goodservice animal
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News