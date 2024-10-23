Arson investigation underway after fire outside Center City synagogue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia synagogue has been vandalized twice in two days.

Rabbi Yousef Zarnighian says on Monday, a monument outside Congregation Mikveh Israel in Center City was vandalized with foul language.

Then early Tuesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., a dumpster fire was reported behind the synagogue, which the fire marshal ruled arson. All that remained was charred debris and broken glass from windows shattered by the flames.

"In the three years I've been here we haven't had any serious attacks of any kind. It's been peaceful, it's been nice, it's been wonderful. People are on edge with the elections, with the war in the Middle East right now. And so for it to hit home, it's difficult," Rabbi Zarnighian said.

The historic synagogue remains largely intact but there's still concern.

"Trying to burn down any house of worship -- whether it's a synagogue, mosque, church, or temple of some sort -- it's a horrible thing and it's something that should not be happening in our society," said Jason Holtzman with the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, incidents of antisemitism in the United States have slowly risen for the past 10 years, with a sharp increase in 2023 with the Hamas attack on Israel.

But the rabbi, along with Holtzman, says the community's resolve is stronger than any damage someone may be trying to inflict.

"The people responsible for these types of attacks would like us all to stay underground, would like us all to lock ourselves in our homes, and some of them would like there to no longer be Jews that exist and that's not going to happen," Holtzman said.

The investigation is ongoing and police have surveillance video in hand.

No arrests have been made.