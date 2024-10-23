Police investigating possible shootout that injured woman in North Philadelphia

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 10:13AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to determine if a woman shot early Wednesday morning was an innocent bystander.

She was found shot in the leg at 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 2 a.m.

Police found evidence of a shootout about a half block away at Marshall Street.

Police also say a bullet went through a second-floor window of an apartment building, narrowly missing a woman who was sleeping.

The incident was caught on real-time surveillance cameras, which they are checking for evidence of the shooting.

The woman is at Temple Hospital and is in stable condition.

