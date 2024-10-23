Police investigating possible shootout that injured woman in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to determine if a woman shot early Wednesday morning was an innocent bystander.
She was found shot in the leg at 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 2 a.m.
Police found evidence of a shootout about a half block away at Marshall Street.
Police also say a bullet went through a second-floor window of an apartment building, narrowly missing a woman who was sleeping.
The incident was caught on real-time surveillance cameras, which they are checking for evidence of the shooting.
The woman is at Temple Hospital and is in stable condition.