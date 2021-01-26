target

Target giving $500 bonuses to all hourly team members

In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus.

Target said in a press release that the bonuses will go to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and at Target's headquarters and field-base offices.

Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will also receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 - $2,000. Target says that includes 12,000 employees in total and is a $200 million investment.

"We're so proud of our team. They're the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests-and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic," Target said in a release.

According to Target, this is the fifth time the retailer has recognized team members with bonuses for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

Beginning July 5, Target employees will be eligible to receive a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's current $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.



In the release, the company also mentioned they're continuing to work toward a permanent $15 industry-leading starting wage for U.S.-based employees.

Target began increasing the minimum wage for employees in July 2020. Eligible employees received a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's former $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25, a number set back in 2009 in the midst of the Great Recession.

Target will continue its coronavirus benefits into the new year, including "waiving its absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, providing free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members, free backup care to all U.S.-based team members, mental health support through free counseling sessions, and more."

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show workers continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

