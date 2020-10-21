Business

Target to pay $200 bonuses to thousands of workers on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

The retailer is spending $70 million on its fourth round of employee incentives during the pandemic.
By ABC7.com staff
MINNEAPOLIS -- Target employees are getting a boost this holiday season.

The retailer says it will pay $70 million in bonuses for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means that by early November, the company will pay $200 each to more than 350,000 frontline team members.

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show their continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

The company also made a permanent move to a $15-an-hour starting wage for new hires back in July, all part of a $1 billion investment in their teams this year.

"In a year like no other, I'm proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they've provided our guests and communities," says Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessminnesotasalarycovid 19 pandemictarget
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Obama holding drive-in rally for Biden in Philly today
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Fmr. Temple frat president sentenced to prison in sex assault case
Alarming increase in Philly traffic deaths, hit-and-run cases
Haverford family refuses to be silenced after political signs stolen
Man charged in murder of acquaintance in Willingboro
Eagles fans star in new documentary about Super Bowl season
Show More
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Family mourns shooting deaths of young Trenton brothers
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Christmas Village returning to Philly with safety protocols
OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges
More TOP STORIES News