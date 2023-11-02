Target offering full Thanksgiving feast for under $25

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and gravy.

Several big-box retailers are helping shoppers stretch their budget this Thanksgiving by offering cheaper holiday meals.

Target announced it's selling a full feast for under $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey at less than $1 per pound, an assortment of sides and desserts like potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and gravy. Those hosting a larger feast can simply double the list to serve eight guests.

Walmart is also offering a lower price on holiday staples. The retailer has two meal options, one you cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of more than 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

