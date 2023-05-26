Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour is coming to MetLife Stadium this weekend, but you must have a ticket to access the parking lots.

NJ police, MetLife Stadium warn Taylor Swift fans do not come to concert without a ticket

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift fans know all too well that her much-anticipated Eras Tour is coming to New Jersey this weekend.

The shows will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but the venue and New Jersey State Police have a message for fans to avoid any bad blood: tickets are required to enter the parking lot.

"To be clear, do not come to MetLife Stadium if you are not in possession of a ticket to the Taylor Swift concert," a message on MetLife Stadium's Swiftie Central page reads. "Our parking lots and public transportation will be at maximum capacity and are only for guests who have tickets. Tickets must correspond to that evening's show. Violation of MetLife Stadium policies may result in ejection from the property and being banned from attending future events."

The message comes two weeks after about 20,000 fans who did not have tickets gathered in the parking lot at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia to sing along to her songs.

"For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days," stadium officials said.

And New Jersey State Police also advised against no "Taylor-gating" for those who don't have tickets.

"NJSP urges those who do not have a ticket for Taylor Swift to not go to the Stadium. Parking lots will be at maximum capacity and unauthorized crowds will create traffic and safety concerns. Tickets will not be sold at the Stadium," the state police tweeted

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, but parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Governor Phil Murphy warned Swifties to leave early for the show.

"We've literally got three super bowls this weekend. The thing I would say to folks is to get there early, enjoy yourselves, but do so responsibly," he said.

Be warned, fans without an event ticket will be turned away and tickets will not be sold at the stadium.

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Friday's Taylor Swift concert goes for $1,454 and the most expensive ticket goes for $9,084. However, if you'd like to go with a friend and sit next to them, make sure to breathe because there are tickets going for $143,753 each in section 6, row 11.

A clear bag policy is in effect. Banners and signs smaller than 11" x 17" are allowed.

For a list of prohibited items, visit MetLife's website.

To the lucky fans who snagged tickets to the show, make sure to shake it off and we hope it meets your wildest dreams.

And for those who can't make it to any of the shows, you can still partake in the festivities by enjoying the new official state sandwich: a Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese. Gov. Murphy declared the breakfast sandwich the official state sandwich in honor of the tour.