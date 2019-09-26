New Jersey teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing Bridgeton girl

By
VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elementary school teacher is awaiting to find out if she'll face any disciplinary consequences over allegations she made an inappropriate comment in reference to the disappearance of five-year-old Dulce Alavez.

On Wednesday, a subcommittee of the Board of Education met in a closed-door session to discuss the matter.

Officials tell Action News no decision was reached.

WATCH: The family of Dulce Maria Alavez issued a plea
EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother of missing NJ girl pleads for help during a press conference on September 19, 2019.



Action News has learned that back on September 20, Vineland school officials were made aware of what they say was an "offense and unacceptable" social media post made by the teacher.
The president of the Vineland Education Association said the educator in question is a member of their organization and has been provided an attorney for representation.

He also added that all members have been reminded to mindful of what they share online.

Vineland Public Schools released this statement on the matter to Action News:

"At about midday on Friday, September 20, Vineland Public Schools was made aware of an offensive and unacceptable social media post allegedly made by a district employee.

Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher.

Appropriate action was taken.

An outcome will be reached after consultation with the Board of Education's Personnel Committee and legal counsel."

Dulce Alavez has been missing for over a week. CLICK HERE for the latest on the investigation.

WATCH: Last images of Dulce Maria Alavez before she went missing
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the last known images of Dulce Alavez before she went missing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandbridgetonnew jersey newsmissing girl
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware
Triple shooting under investigation in West Kensington
Eagles treat students to dinner after shooting school football game
Parents searching for answers as vaping deaths rise
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
N.J. store clerk arrested for pointing gun at suspected shoplifter: Police
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
Show More
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Washington insider weighs in on possible Trump impeachment
New Hope teacher charged with sexually abusing student in 2005
1 injured after aircraft incident at airport in Bridgeton, N.J.
Vehicle goes over guardrail in Upper Chichester
More TOP STORIES News