New Jersey teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing Bridgeton girl

On Wednesday, a subcommittee of the Board of Education met in a closed-door session to discuss the matter.
Officials tell Action News no decision was reached.
Action News has learned that back on September 20, Vineland school officials were made aware of what they say was an "offense and unacceptable" social media post made by the teacher.
The president of the Vineland Education Association said the educator in question is a member of their organization and has been provided an attorney for representation.
He also added that all members have been reminded to mindful of what they share online.
Vineland Public Schools released this statement on the matter to Action News:
"At about midday on Friday, September 20, Vineland Public Schools was made aware of an offensive and unacceptable social media post allegedly made by a district employee.
Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher.
Appropriate action was taken.
An outcome will be reached after consultation with the Board of Education's Personnel Committee and legal counsel."
