Education

Teacher Appreciation: Philadelphia teacher gets Zoom surprise from family who wanted to say thank you

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are so many great teachers in the School District of Philadelphia who make an impact on their students in the classroom, now the virtual classroom.

One of them is Eric Snipe, a 4th-grade math and science teacher at the Honorable Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary School in North Philadelphia.

"I love changing lives. I love seeing a spark in their eye. I love when the 'aha' moment comes and the lightbulb goes off," Snipe told Action News. "I use music a lot in my lessons. I make real-world connections."

Then, we surprised Snipe when two of his former students and their mother joined the Zoom call without him knowing about it ahead of time.

They wanted to let him know much they appreciate him.

"He used to push me when I needed it the most," said Lee Vazquez.

"What I like about him is that he's always there for me and he really helped me when I really needed it," said Leejoyz Vazquez, his younger sister.

Their mother, Demaris Santiago, wanted us to know that Snipe always makes sure that his students and their parents understand the lessons he assigns.

"Snipe walked me through everything for me to be able to help my kids," she said. She called Snipe a role model for all teachers.

Snipe was very touched by their kind words. They even brought a tear to his eye.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiateachers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Pa. adds 554 more deaths due to COVID-19, total tops 3K
When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Local hospital reports 2 cases of rare children's syndrome linked to COVID-19
Missing Bucks Co. teen takes parents' minivan, switches license plate: Police
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Residents frustrated over status of unemployment benefits in Pa.
1 in 5 Wendy's is out of beef, analyst says
2 NJ beach towns to reopen on a limited basis on Friday
76ers, Flyers offering refunds for tickets to postponed games
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
More TOP STORIES News