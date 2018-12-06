U.S. & WORLD

Teacher arrested after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class

Teacher arrested after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 6, 2018.

VISALIA, Calif. (WPVI) --
A California high school teacher is facing charges, accused of forcibly cutting a student's hair in class, then trying to turn the scissors on other teens all while belting out the Star Spangled Banner.

Students say 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger came into class with a pair of shears, declaring it was haircut day.

One witness says everyone, including the teen who lost a chunk of hair, thought it was a joke at first.

But when the teacher started grabbing at another girl's braid, the students ran for the office.

She has been charged with suspicion of corporal injury to a child.

The school says Gieszinger will not return to the classroom.

