Teacher arrested after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class

VISALIA, Calif. (WPVI) --A California high school teacher is facing charges, accused of forcibly cutting a student's hair in class, then trying to turn the scissors on other teens all while belting out the Star Spangled Banner.
Students say 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger came into class with a pair of shears, declaring it was haircut day.
One witness says everyone, including the teen who lost a chunk of hair, thought it was a joke at first.
But when the teacher started grabbing at another girl's braid, the students ran for the office.
She has been charged with suspicion of corporal injury to a child.
The school says Gieszinger will not return to the classroom.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps