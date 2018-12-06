Teacher arrested after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class

A California high school teacher is facing charges, accused of forcibly cutting a student's hair in class, then trying to turn the scissors on other teens all while belting out the Star Spangled Banner.Students say 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger came into class with a pair of shears, declaring it was haircut day.One witness says everyone, including the teen who lost a chunk of hair, thought it was a joke at first.But when the teacher started grabbing at another girl's braid, the students ran for the office.She has been charged with suspicion of corporal injury to a child.The school says Gieszinger will not return to the classroom.------