Beloved Tinicum School teacher gets drive-by retirement party

ESSINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Not even a pandemic could stop a Delaware County community from giving one of their beloved teachers a memorable send-off after more than four decades on theMurray Schiff, known to his school community as "The Legend," looked on as a surprise parade got underway outside Tinicum School in Essington, Pa. where he's worked in the same gymnasium as a physical education teacher for 43 years.After the first responders came the carloads of students he has taught."It's very emotional. I give a rough exterior. I am always joking. I am always sarcastic, but inside I am mush," Schiff said."I started in 1977 and my oldest student now is in their mid 50's, and I am only 39, so I don't know how that works," he joked."Generations. He's been here teaching generations. Our fathers, our brothers, our uncles," said Jennifer Alkins of Essington."It's amazing. I got the email that he was retiring and I cried. I can't believe it. He's a legend in this school, and I can't believe he's leaving," said former student Maliah Ernst."There's nobody like him, and we were so fortunate to have him in this building for 43 years and he is going to be greatly missed," said Tinicum Principal Tim Fanning."He's been my best friend. He's done so much for this community," said Tinicum high school teacher Anthony DiNicola. "Nobody deserves this honor that he got today more than him.""I am going to miss being with the staff. I love them, most of all the kids," Schiff said."I am really overwhelmed by the outpouring today," he said. "I can't wait to watch it on the news."