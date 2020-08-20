'Teacher Time To Go' offering learning during COVID-19 pandemic

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You can pretty much order anything you need "to go" these days, even a teacher.
"Teacher Time To Go" has a great way of separating the kids in a safe way. They are perfect with having certain age groups work together and just have fun with it," said Gladwyne mom, Liz Manineri.
"I like writing a lot and we have lots of writing activities," said rising third-grader Nico Manineri.
It's known as "Teacher Time To Go." This is a pod: one tutor and six kids max who come from no more than three households, all learning in the privacy at home.
It's so popular given the pandemic there's a waitlist as many parents worry about keeping their children on track academically with many schools going virtual.
"All kids learn differently and all kids are struggling with something different, even when we were in school. So really the purpose of this is to keep kids engaged and motivated and working towards what they're doing in their classroom," said founder Jennifer Shemtob.
Shemtob, a former Lower Merion teacher, started the business before the pandemic. The tutoring service is also offering a summer skills workshop.
"All families just really want to know are getting attention and getting the support that they need," Shemtob said.
"It's better than being stuck at home, like you can get outside," Nico Manineri said.
Teachers To Go is also trying to do their part in helping kids who are disadvantaged and parents probably can't afford to hire tutors. They've teamed up with Bethel Academy on the Main Line and offer free tutoring to close to 50 students.
