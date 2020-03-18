Coronavirus

Lower Merion School District Cynwyd Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19, district says

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Cynwyd Elementary School teacher has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Lower Merion School District said the fourth-grade teacher is currently not hospitalized and is isolating at home.

The Montgomery County Health Department has reached out to individuals who came in contact with the teacher.

Those individuals are being told to quarantine at home.
