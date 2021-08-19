Delaware County volunteers help build new headquarters for Teachers Teammates

A group of employees from a local credit union helped transform a space for the nonprofit Teachers Teammates, which helps teachers stock their classrooms, knowing that they often reach into their own pockets for basic supplies.
Those employees from BHCU credit union were painting, building, and organizing a warehouse in Folcroft, Delaware County to give Teachers Teammates a new headquarters.
"This is like a fleet of angels that came to help us," says Raelyn Harman, the president of Teachers Teammates. "We are only a year old and we have so many donations. We had them in about five different places, including my home and garage. This is fantastic. We now have 3,000 square feet."
The volunteers have been helping Teachers Teammates organize school supplies and get resources ready for educators at their new, much-needed headquarters.
They also brought some treats along.
"We provided welcome bags for all the teachers and new hires in Delaware County, and we've also purchased every student at Eddystone Elementary School a book bag full of supplies to get them geared up for the new school year," says Ryan Conte from BHCU.
Once "Teachers Teammates" gets up and running here, there's a way you can help.
Just bring over any surplus supplies and they will get them to teachers in classrooms.
