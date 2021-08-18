hometown hero

Penn doctor travels the world offering care in underserved countries

Dr. Nahreen Ahmed helped take a community from having the highest COVID-19 rates to the highest vaccine rates.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctor travels the world offering care in underserved countries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Working in an intensive care unit, Dr. Nahreen Ahmed has seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of us, we're just, we're wiped," said Ahmed. "The true response these days is, we're struggling."

Still, she wants to be here, not just critical care specifically, at the old Mercy Catholic Medical Center in West Philadelphia. It's now called the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Cedar Avenue, which is part of the PHMC Public Health Campus on Cedar.

"I got to see what health inequity looked like at a very early age, and that really stuck with me," she said.

Her parents are both physicians, too, originally from Bangladesh. Since Dr. Ahmed was two years old, she has been traveling with her parents to their home country to give back.

"Just recognizing the chaos," she explained, "being in a hospital, filled with patients, not enough doctors."

Since then, she's dedicated her career to traveling the world and delivering medical care.

"Having the education I have and getting to share the things that I learn here in places that it's the most amount of impact I can provide," she said.

For the past year and a half of the pandemic, Dr. Ahmed has not been able to travel internationally, but she realized there are still underserved communities she could be helping, some in her own backyard.

"I reached out to an organization called the COVID Care Force, they were recruiting volunteers to help out clinically," said Ahmed.

She ended up in New Mexico, caring for members of the Navajo Nation out of motel rooms.

"The reason they had to do that is because the ERs were just packed. They were full, they couldn't take patients," she said.

She helped take that community from having the highest COVID rates to the highest vaccine rates. She then came home and saved lives in Philadelphia, too.

"Even despite everything that's happened, despite the hit of my confidence, and being a physician, and 'do I want to keep going through something like this?' At the end of the day, the answer is yes," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinefeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
5-year-old who loves Philly SWAT team gets big birthday surprise
'Best Buddies' program provides friendship through pandemic
Mom gives 'bear hug' to families who lose infants
Family raises more than $250K to help children fight cancer
TOP STORIES
Bucks Co. shooting suspect dead after chase ends in Philadelphia
Suspect arrested after police chief shot during standoff in Yardley
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch issued for areas north, west of Philly
Driver ejected from vehicle, fatally struck on I-295
Coatesville police issue warning around water pellet guns
Teen shot on basketball court becomes 137th child shot this year
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Show More
NJ family petitions for change after losing son in crash
Teen shot in head while playing basketball at Philly playground
What is happening in Afghanistan? Here's what you need to know
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
'The skill is just amazing': Atlantic City Airshow dazzles crowd
More TOP STORIES News