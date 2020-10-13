apple

Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple has unveiled the company's first-ever 5G iPhone at its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday.

5G, the much-hyped next generation of wireless technology, promises lightning-fast speeds on mobile devices. Apple's top competitor, Samsung, has already rolled out a 5G phone.

The iPhone 12 will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and will come with a "ceramic shield" screen they say is stronger than previous versions. The camera will have a wider and faster aperture that the company says will perform better in low light.

Apple also revealed MagSafe which allows new iPhones to magnetically attach to wallets, chargers and other accessories.

