Smart glasses will help protect first responders during COVID-19 outbreak

MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time, a Princeton company is offering military-grade technology to first responders that they hope will save lives during this pandemic.

They are called the X2 MR Glasses.

"What these glasses are essentially are basically a phone on your face," said Nick Cherukuri, the CEO of ThirdEye Gen.

ThirdEye Gen says the glasses have a thermal sensor that allows a paramedic to take a patient's temperature without ever touching them. And they send real-time audio and video back to the hospital.

"And a doctor located 100 miles away could see exactly what the medic sees live from the camera point of view of the glasses. So the medic is handsfree, they can still be helping out the patient," said Cherukuri

The glasses can show multiple screens with face recognition technology that can link to a patients medical history within seconds.

"This is something we feel can help and save people's lives and also improve efficiency and things like that," said Cherukuri.

"This is about protecting the men and women who are on the front lines," said former Congressman Curt Weldon.

Under a pilot program spearheaded by Weldon, also a former fire chief, Marcus Hook Trainer and Upper Merion fire departments will be the first in the country to have access to the glasses.

"Awesome, very awesome, we can't be more happier to be a part of this new technology," said Marcus Hook Fire Chief Ken Smith.

Eight pairs of the $1800 glasses are being paid for by Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP.

"I sure hope this helps our first responders stay safe using this latest technology to avoid unnecessary contact when they don't have to and still be able to help us and the general citizens," said company vice president and spokesman Joe McGinn.

Curt Weldon, who has always been a firefighter at heart, says his goal is to push the government and corporate sponsors to provide one of these sets off glasses for every fire and rescue unit in America.
