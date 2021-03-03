Technology

Delaware County businessmen create handheld device to kill COVID-19

By
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Delaware County, Pennsylvania businessmen have created a handheld device that uses high-intensity ultraviolet light to eradicate Covid-19. It's called the Hurricane.

"We've tested this on all types of surfaces, computers, leather, cloth, wood, plastic. In under a second, it will eradicate every piece of the virus, Covid, every virus there is, bacteria, mold," said Ken Cage, president of operations at The Platinum Group.

The company was marketing a much larger version of the device but they had to pivot.

"We went to a huge international corporation, they said, 'Yeah, we like the technology, but it's way too big for what we need,'" recalled Cage.

So they developed a portable 900 watt LED UVC handheld unit that uses a battery pack or power cord to operate.

SEE ALSO: Experts weigh in on whether UV lights can kill COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Experts investigate whether ultraviolet technology can kill the coronavirus.



"So now you can go anywhere with this, on an airplane, on a yacht, in an office, in a school. We can do a whole airplane in about 12 minutes," stated Cage.

For the skeptics wondering if this really works?

"Our technology, the original light was approved by the NIH, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration," said Cage.

He says the units sell for just under $18,000.

Cage says the technology can also be implemented to clean all air going into a school or building.

The Platinum Group is developing a much smaller unit for home use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologydelaware countyhealthsafetybusinesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
NJ couple's love story full of coincidences goes viral
5 juveniles, 1 adult hurt in South Jersey crash
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park to allow fans after city raises limits
Travel expected to ramp up for season as COVID restrictions ease
Show More
Herrera returns for first Phillies game since domestic violence arrest
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
6 Dr. Seuss books will stop being published due to insensitive imagery
Philadelphia police looking for hit-and-run driver that left 'family man' for dead
AccuWeather: Winds Relaxing, Nice Warmup Wednesday Afternoon
More TOP STORIES News