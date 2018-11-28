SECURITY BREACH

Dunkin' Donuts warns customers of data breach

Dunkin' Donuts recently revealed they will be dropping Donuts from the company's name.

Dunkin' Donuts has issued a warning to its 'DD Perks' customers after they say a third-party might have gained access to their account information.

"Although Dunkin' did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we've been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies' security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin' DD Perks accounts," said the company in a statement.

Dunkin' Donuts said the security breach was discovered on October 31.

They said the information that could have been disclosed was dependent upon what information a customer had in their account.

Information that third-parties could have been able to access includes: first and last name, username, 16-digit DD Perks account number and your DD Perks QR code.

You can read more about the incident on the company's website.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worlddunkin'dunkin' donutssecurity breach
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SECURITY BREACH
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
Macy's, Bloomingdale's data breach targeted online shoppers
Chili's says some restaurants hit by data breach
Student loan data breach affects 16,500 borrowers
More security breach
TECHNOLOGY
FCC announces plans aimed at fighting unwanted robocalls
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Social media account hijacked by hackers? You're not alone
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
More Technology
Top Stories
Man sought for groping girl, 12, on her way to school
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Postal worker throws a package from truck onto lawn
Judge denies Kathleen Kane's request for delay in jail sentence
Video captures gang shooting that left woman, 19, dead
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
AccuWeather: Sunshine rules Thursday
3 arrested over teen's assault at behavioral health center
Show More
Witnesses: Man shot dead in West Oak Lane after argument
Hunters rescue 8-point buck from frozen Pa. lake
D.A.: Delco chiropractor wrote fraudulent prescriptions
Body found in North Carolina believed to be kidnapped girl
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fight involving A.C. mayor
More News