Fitness 'mirror' takes a leap into the future

Fitness 'mirror' takes a leap into the future.

At-home fitness is taking a leap into the future.

The fitness "mirror" is a 40-inch, hi-def display that enables you to stream live fitness classes or ones that you've previously recorded.

You just stand in front of the mirror and follow a trainer's instructions that are displayed behind your reflection.

So, you're actually watching yourself work out, and can see if you're doing the exercises correctly.

You can even stream your own music through the device.

This convenience comes at a price -- $1,500.

