Library unveils 3D hologram of Ronald Reagan

You can now "hear" from the 40th president of the United States at his presidential library and museum in Simi Valley, California.Visitors will be ushered into a room where they can get up close and personal with a 3D Hologram version of the Great Communicator, Ronald Reagan.The museum's executive director says the $1.5 million exhibit is the first of its kind among the nation's presidential libraries.There are three holograms of President Reagan, and it took two years to create them.There's one of Reagan on the campaign trail, one of him at his ranch, and a third in the oval office.The library is hoping that the new exhibit will convey President Reagan's place in American history.------