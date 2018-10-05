U.S. & WORLD

Petition calls for Apple to change the bagel emoji

EMBED </>More Videos

Petition calls for Apple to change the bagel emoji. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

If you're a major bagel lover, you may be thrilled to know that Apple is finally adding a bagel to its emoji lineup.

However, the sliced, plain bagels have left some die-hards underwhelmed.

Some compared it to those pre-packaged, pre-sliced ones.

There's currently a Change.org petition to add cream cheese.

It only has about 100 signatures and counting.

They even show how much more complete it looks with the cream cheese.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldbig talkersemojis
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Daycare may help children become more social and well-behaved, study says
Brett Kavanaugh allegations inspire lesson on consent at California charter school
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
iPhone XS users claim front-facing camera retouches selfies
Students receive free coffee in exchange for personal information at campus coffee shop
New app allows parents to monitor children's cell phone usage
6abc's Podcasts
More Technology
Top Stories
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Show More
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
Ricky Gervais talks about his fight with Gritty
The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park
Rowan students, police speak on traffic stop that went viral
More News