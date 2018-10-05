Petition calls for Apple to change the bagel emoji

If you're a major bagel lover, you may be thrilled to know that Apple is finally adding a bagel to its emoji lineup.
However, the sliced, plain bagels have left some die-hards underwhelmed.
Some compared it to those pre-packaged, pre-sliced ones.
There's currently a Change.org petition to add cream cheese.
It only has about 100 signatures and counting.
They even show how much more complete it looks with the cream cheese.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldbig talkersemojis
technologyu.s. & worldbig talkersemojis