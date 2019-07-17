Technology

Viral FaceApp takes social media by storm

Unless you're on a social media sabbatical, by now you've surely seen digitally altered photos of what your friends and family might look like in their old age.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift have been getting in on the viral trend too.

Plug a recent picture into FaceApp, and it will show you how you might look in 50 years.

The free mobile app adds wrinkles, sun damage, and grey hair.

Security experts have been cautioning that the app could collect more than just the photos that are uploaded.

They tell ABC this is a Russian company, so once you grant access, know that you are also granting access to a host of networks.

FaceApp did release a statement Wednesday refuting, saying the user's data is not transferred to Russia and that they don't share or sell it to any third parties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyiphonebig talkersapp
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
POLL: Have you ever received a citation for littering?
Car wedged under truck on Route 1 in Delaware City
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency
New campaign highlights the dangers behind sugary treats for kids
Show More
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
AccuWeather: Excessive heat and drenching storms
Hahnemann begins implementing closures
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in N.J. summer camp bathroom
Firefighters battle storefront blaze in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News