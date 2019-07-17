Viral FaceApp takes social media by storm

Unless you're on a social media sabbatical, by now you've surely seen digitally altered photos of what your friends and family might look like in their old age.Celebrities like Taylor Swift have been getting in on the viral trend too.Plug a recent picture into FaceApp, and it will show you how you might look in 50 years.The free mobile app adds wrinkles, sun damage, and grey hair.Security experts have been cautioning that the app could collect more than just the photos that are uploaded.They tell ABC this is a Russian company, so once you grant access, know that you are also granting access to a host of networks.FaceApp did release a statement Wednesday refuting, saying the user's data is not transferred to Russia and that they don't share or sell it to any third parties.