TECHNOLOGY

Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't fall for this Dollar General scam! (WTVD)

By
It's making the rounds on Facebook, but don't be tempted by what appears a $150.00 Dollar General coupon.

The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online, WTVD-TV reports.

To get the coupon, you have to click on a link and then you are asked a series of questions.

"We encourage our customers not to click on any links associated with the coupon and to report the coupon to Facebook as misleading and fraudulent," a representative with the company said.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologybusinessfacebookconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend
Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More Technology
Top Stories
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Show More
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
More News