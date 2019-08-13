Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion robbery in Mount Laurel, police say

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mount Laurel police are investigating a home invasion where an 18-year-old woman was assaulted and her father was shot Tuesday morning.Police were called to the 400 block of Equality Court in the Ethel R. Lawrence Homes around 3 a.m.Officials said two men forced their way inside a townhome, demanded money and then shot the 43-year-old father in the leg and struck his teen daughter in the head with an unknown object.Police said the father then handed over an unknown amount of money to the suspects, and then the suspects left on foot.Investigators believe the pair left the area in a car that was parked nearby.Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.There were two other family members home at the time, but police said they did not interact with the suspects.Police said the motive for the attack appears to be money and it is clear that the residence was targeted.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Laurel police.