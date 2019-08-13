home invasion

Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion robbery in Mount Laurel, police say

By
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mount Laurel police are investigating a home invasion where an 18-year-old woman was assaulted and her father was shot Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of Equality Court in the Ethel R. Lawrence Homes around 3 a.m.

Officials said two men forced their way inside a townhome, demanded money and then shot the 43-year-old father in the leg and struck his teen daughter in the head with an unknown object.

Police said the father then handed over an unknown amount of money to the suspects, and then the suspects left on foot.

Investigators believe the pair left the area in a car that was parked nearby.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

There were two other family members home at the time, but police said they did not interact with the suspects.

Police said the motive for the attack appears to be money and it is clear that the residence was targeted.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Laurel police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelhome invasionassaultnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
1 dead after home invasion in Rhawnhurst: Police
Man injured, cash stolen in Hunting Park home invasion
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
'He could have been alive:' Victim's family speaks out after hit-and-run
Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in NE Philadelphia
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Show More
Valuables taken from A-Rod's rental SUV after Phillies-Giants game
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News