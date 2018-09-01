Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands

A teenager was rushed to the hospital overnight after she suffered burns to her hands.Police were called to the Northern Children's Services shelter on the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue in Roxborough just after 4 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire.They soon discovered that there was no fire, but did find a teenage girl in the back of the building suffering from burns to both of her hands.She was taken to Temple's Burn Center in stable condition.------