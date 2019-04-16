Teen injured in fast-moving fire in Northeast Philadelphia

By TaRhonda Thomas
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was injured in a fast-moving house fire in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. on the 6600 block of Lynford Street.

Neighbors were transfixed as they watched firefighters go to work on the fire.

The firefighters pulled a 15-year-old girl from the back of the row home.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

Paul Ren owns the home that caught fire. His stepdaughter lives there along with her 15-year-old daughter and two adults sons.

In a photo that one neighbor sent to Action News, one of the sons can be seen in the front yard escaping the flames only wearing his shorts.



"The only thing I was told was that it started in the basement," said Ren.

Fire investigators spent Tuesday morning in the basement, which was charred from the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames quickly, preventing them from spreading to row homes on either side of the burning home.

"They did a good job," Ren said of the firefighters, noting that while the basement is badly damaged, things could have been worse. "Nobody died. So that's the good thing."
