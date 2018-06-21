Teen killed and woman injured in North Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen killed woman injured in North Philadelphia shooting: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 20, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teenager was killed and a woman was injured when gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video captured residents running from rapid gunfire at 26th and Somerset streets Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say a gunman reportedly on foot fired 15 rounds at an 18-year-old boy on a bike, hitting him at least twice in the chest and torso. Bullets also hit a 20-year-old woman standing nearby.

"I saw police taking her to the car to take her to the hospital," said one neighbor. "It's real sad."

Detectives placed evidence markers where the 18-year-old drew his last breaths, while loved ones wept behind a maze of yellow crime scene tape.

"It appears he may have been the intended target since he was hit two times; the female may have been hit by stray gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said as of Tuesday there have been nine homicide victims between the ages of 13 and 19 this year.

"The summer hasn't even begun and there are lives, innocent lives, taken and it's just getting younger and younger by the day," said Rosalind Pichardo of Operation Save our City.

And as it gets warmer, community activists worry the violence on teens will only ramp up.

"It will get worse, it will get worse if we don't focus on where these teens are going for the summer," said Pichardo. "Do we have recreation centers? Do they have somewhere to go?"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsteen shotteen killedgunsgun violencefatal shootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News