18-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia; Police search for driver

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old was hit and killed on Friday morning while riding a bike in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened at about 4:35 a.m. on the 3300 block of Woodhaven Road near Byberry Road, police said.

Officials believe the teen may have been trying to cross the road on his bike when he was hit. The driver took off, police said.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police are now checking surveillance cameras in the area to get information about the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.

