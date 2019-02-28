Teen member of Port Penn Fire Company accused of burning historic buildings

A teenage member of a fire company is accused of setting a fire that destroyed and damaged historic buildings.Investigators say the 17-year-old ignited a shack and cabin on the Fort DuPont Nature Trail in Port Penn that was once used by fishermen along the Delaware River. They dated back to the 1850s.The suspect is a member of the Port Penn Fire Company, the same crew that responded to extinguish the fire Monday night.The damage to the buildings is estimated at $20,000 and so far, they can't put a monetary value to the historical loss.-----