Teen member of Port Penn Fire Company accused of burning historic buildings

PORT PENN, Del. (WPVI) --A teenage member of a fire company is accused of setting a fire that destroyed and damaged historic buildings.
Investigators say the 17-year-old ignited a shack and cabin on the Fort DuPont Nature Trail in Port Penn that was once used by fishermen along the Delaware River. They dated back to the 1850s.
The suspect is a member of the Port Penn Fire Company, the same crew that responded to extinguish the fire Monday night.
The damage to the buildings is estimated at $20,000 and so far, they can't put a monetary value to the historical loss.
