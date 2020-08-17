Teen shot and killed after picking up pizza in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man who had just picked up pizza was shot in his vehicle in North Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at 7th Street and Girard Avenue.
Investigators said the gunshots came from another vehicle.
Police say the suspect's vehicle then hit a parked car in the 800 block of Girard as it fled the scene.
The vehicle is believed to be white or silver with front-end damage.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He is one at least 30 people shot in the city since Friday night. Seven of those victims were killed.
