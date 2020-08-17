Teen shot and killed after picking up pizza in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man who had just picked up pizza was shot in his vehicle in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at 7th Street and Girard Avenue.

Investigators said the gunshots came from another vehicle.

Police say the suspect's vehicle then hit a parked car in the 800 block of Girard as it fled the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be white or silver with front-end damage.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He is one at least 30 people shot in the city since Friday night. Seven of those victims were killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashootingpizza
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Violent Weekend: 2 triple shootings Sunday in Philly
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible
Panda cam: Panda at National Zoo could give birth within days
Show More
Longtime Bucks Burger King worker gets new bike from police after theft
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Former player becomes first-ever Black NFL team president
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
New schedules for parents, kids as school restarts
More TOP STORIES News